QS Investors LLC Acquires 7,196 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

QS Investors LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,331 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $16,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $33.10 on Thursday, reaching $689.67. The company had a trading volume of 712,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,425,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $664.38 billion, a PE ratio of 689.67, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $639.62. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.43 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Tesla to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $467.86.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $751,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,142,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,919 shares of company stock valued at $77,836,763. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

