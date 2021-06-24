QS Investors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,834 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $29,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXN traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $188.11. The company had a trading volume of 45,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,623,142. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.09. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.35 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The stock has a market cap of $173.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Mizuho upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Longbow Research upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

