QS Investors LLC Buys 19,199 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.5% of QS Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.29% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $43,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,725,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,862,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,551,000 after purchasing an additional 89,230 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 762,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,965,000 after purchasing an additional 77,625 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 129,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,645,000 after purchasing an additional 60,412 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $15,407,000.

Shares of VBK stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $288.50. The stock had a trading volume of 654 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,420. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $278.45. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $192.50 and a 52-week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

