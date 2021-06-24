QS Investors LLC Buys 3,881 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $2.23 on Thursday, hitting $392.05. 177,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,964,486. The business has a 50-day moving average of $384.48. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $274.72 and a fifty-two week high of $391.20.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

