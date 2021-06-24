QS Investors LLC Buys 75,700 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 829,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of QS Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.91% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $112,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TLT. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 61.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TLT stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.65. The stock had a trading volume of 362,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,239,481. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.45. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.