QS Investors LLC Cuts Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

QS Investors LLC cut its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,129 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 20,477 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.11% of Seagate Technology worth $19,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 96,766 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 26,810 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,970 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,360 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after buying an additional 24,676 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,647 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 58,659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $2,347,042.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $9,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 214,322 shares of company stock worth $19,926,666 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded up $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.97. 56,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,568,753. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.39. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

