QS Investors LLC Decreases Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

QS Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,074 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of DTE Energy worth $18,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,803,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,970,000 after buying an additional 789,003 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,066,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,180,000 after buying an additional 12,932 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,895,000 after buying an additional 1,081,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,584,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,898,000 after buying an additional 97,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,148,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,930,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 target price (up from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.79.

NYSE DTE traded down $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $129.73. The company had a trading volume of 11,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.62. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $102.84 and a 1 year high of $145.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

