QS Investors LLC Has $19.16 Million Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

QS Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,977 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned 0.17% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $19,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IPG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,884 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 591,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,923,000 after purchasing an additional 22,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 295,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 50,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IPG. BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of IPG stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.61. The company had a trading volume of 57,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,026,177. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $34.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

