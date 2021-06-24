QS Investors LLC Has $23.76 Million Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

QS Investors LLC decreased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,166 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned 0.06% of Public Storage worth $23,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,643,000 after acquiring an additional 147,365 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $383,136,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,561,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,646,000 after acquiring an additional 272,978 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,273,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,247,000 after acquiring an additional 113,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

PSA traded down $1.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $302.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,616. The company has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.08. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $183.22 and a 12 month high of $305.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $282.20.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. UBS Group started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.44.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

