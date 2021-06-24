QS Investors LLC Has $28.55 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

QS Investors LLC decreased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,543 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 122,855 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $28,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in CVS Health by 259.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $251,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,101 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,788,890 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $122,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 209,243 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,291,000 after acquiring an additional 13,174 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 317,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $21,659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 690.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.47.

In other CVS Health news, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $20,225,674.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 794,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,386,137.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 744,796 shares of company stock valued at $58,526,894. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.48. The company had a trading volume of 116,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,961,327. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

