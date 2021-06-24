QS Investors LLC Has $29.67 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 818,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 21,111 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $29,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $39.14. The company had a trading volume of 143,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,052,848. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $219.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.29. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

