QS Investors LLC Has $44.75 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

QS Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,517 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of QS Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $44,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,808,318,000 after buying an additional 1,751,808 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,818,083,000 after buying an additional 12,172,186 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,570,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,221,698,000 after buying an additional 527,334 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,393,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,128,000 after buying an additional 168,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,815,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,388,000 after purchasing an additional 154,907 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $127.66. The company had a trading volume of 29,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,840. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.71 and a fifty-two week high of $128.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

