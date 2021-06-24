QS Investors LLC Increases Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,507 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $21,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.39. The company had a trading volume of 313,464 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.57. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

