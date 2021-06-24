QS Investors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,190 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $17,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 393.8% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,328. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.96 and a 1 year high of $105.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $2,666,851.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,374,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.75.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

