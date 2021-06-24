QS Investors LLC Purchases 21,686 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

QS Investors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,686 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $21,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.63.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.08 on Thursday, hitting $206.10. 55,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,653,985. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.35. The company has a market capitalization of $179.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.16 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

