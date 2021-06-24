QS Investors LLC Purchases 26,696 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

QS Investors LLC lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,763 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,696 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $18,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Target by 34.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $3,098,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Target by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Target by 19.3% in the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.39.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $479,094.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,525.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,084 shares of company stock worth $8,705,658. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $238.87. The company had a trading volume of 55,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664,102. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $116.73 and a 52 week high of $237.97. The stock has a market cap of $118.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.