QS Investors LLC Purchases 69,930 Shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG)

QS Investors LLC raised its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 858,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,930 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned about 18.08% of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF worth $39,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 995,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,454,000 after purchasing an additional 49,017 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 234.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 65,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 189,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter.

CACG stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.99. 3,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,886. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.75. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $34.72 and a one year high of $49.03.

