QS Investors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

QS Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $18,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth about $368,000. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 5.5% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 19,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth about $287,000. Wexford Capital LP raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 23.1% in the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,627,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.86.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $196.29. 18,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,027. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $200.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.32. The stock has a market cap of $84.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.50, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.35.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.