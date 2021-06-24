QS Investors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

QS Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 110,100 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $30,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,635,000 after buying an additional 442,248 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 46,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 13,190 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 493,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,358,000 after buying an additional 338,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 75,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.16. 497,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,060,623. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.30.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.