QS Investors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

QS Investors LLC reduced its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,856 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned 0.13% of Omnicom Group worth $21,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 65.0% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth about $5,470,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 116.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 12,176 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 79.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $510,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

OMC stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $79.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,709. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

