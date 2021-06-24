QS Investors LLC Sells 4,027 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

QS Investors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $21,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,863,000 after buying an additional 761,009 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,662,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,949,000 after purchasing an additional 642,825 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,162,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,511,000 after purchasing an additional 168,458 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,576,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,217,000 after purchasing an additional 92,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,410,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,556,000 after purchasing an additional 162,731 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $173.59. 2,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,895. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $101.45 and a 12 month high of $180.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

