QS Investors LLC Sells 4,882 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

QS Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,882 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $18,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $186.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,656. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $129.17 and a 52-week high of $197.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.49. The firm has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GD. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.13.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

