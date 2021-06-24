QS Investors LLC Sells 5,050 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

QS Investors LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $21,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $2,424,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,096.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 41,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 37,589 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.5% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 11,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.20. The company had a trading volume of 281,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,884,429. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $90.78 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The stock has a market cap of $460.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

