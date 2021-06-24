QS Investors LLC Sells 52,549 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

QS Investors LLC decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,549 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $31,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in AbbVie by 707.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1,962.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,881,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.50. 109,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,011,021. The stock has a market cap of $202.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.63. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $118.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

