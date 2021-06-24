QS Investors LLC Sells 9,753 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

QS Investors LLC cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,712 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,753 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $21,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,183,000. KWB Wealth bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.78.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal stock traded up $5.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $293.39. 291,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,292,030. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.29 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The firm has a market cap of $344.65 billion, a PE ratio of 65.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $261.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

