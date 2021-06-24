Qtum (QTUM) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $229.44 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.13 or 0.00017602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $603.64 million and approximately $229.44 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,510,060 coins and its circulating supply is 98,476,257 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.