Quantis Network Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. During the last week, Quantis Network has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. One Quantis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Quantis Network has a market cap of $13,678.93 and approximately $494.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00046405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00164535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00098456 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,646.96 or 1.00645544 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org

Quantis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

