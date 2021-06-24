Quantis Network (QUAN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12,993.08

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. Quantis Network has a total market cap of $12,993.08 and approximately $2,686.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quantis Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00046857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00112170 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00172666 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003663 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,546.96 or 0.99724538 BTC.

About Quantis Network

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

