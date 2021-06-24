Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $16.28 million and $61,190.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000637 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,419.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,966.75 or 0.05714106 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $480.89 or 0.01397160 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.80 or 0.00385840 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00126567 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $216.04 or 0.00627686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.04 or 0.00380720 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006981 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00037831 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,268,209 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.