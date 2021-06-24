Quark (QRK) Price Hits $0.0139

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. Quark has a total market capitalization of $3.79 million and $680.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quark has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. One Quark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 272,775,637 coins. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

