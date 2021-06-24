QuarkChain Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.08 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $74.03 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain is a coin. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

