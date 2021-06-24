Quiztok (QTCON) Trading Down 33.7% This Week

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded up 28.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Quiztok coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Quiztok has a total market capitalization of $6.90 million and $1.20 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quiztok has traded 33.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 87.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 95.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok Coin Profile

QTCON is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 786,436,702 coins. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Quiztok Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

