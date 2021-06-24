Radian Group’s (RDN) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Radian Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

RDN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Radian Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51. Radian Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.42.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $328.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.97 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $89,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at $194,176.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary Dickerson bought 8,975 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.91 per share, with a total value of $205,617.25. Insiders have sold a total of 24,992 shares of company stock valued at $568,395 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth $50,402,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,235,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,384 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 500.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,692,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,695 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,803,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 1,950.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,002,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,317,000 after acquiring an additional 954,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

