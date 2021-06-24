Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) to post $23.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.40 million and the lowest is $23.27 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full-year sales of $99.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $97.60 million to $101.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $129.49 million, with estimates ranging from $122.47 million to $136.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Radius Global Infrastructure.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $22.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.59 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RADI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADI opened at $14.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.02. Radius Global Infrastructure has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo acquired 925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $12,903,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 2,117.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 561,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 535,964 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases rooftops, wireless towers, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in 7,189 leases situated on 5,427 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

