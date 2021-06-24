Rage Fan 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,502.00 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Rage Fan has a total market cap of $495,369.53 and $1,502.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00047095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00100061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00162538 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003016 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,751.93 or 0.99849468 BTC.

Rage Fan Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,749,318 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

