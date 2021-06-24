Ragnarok (RAGNA) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.00

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded up 27.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. In the last week, Ragnarok has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One Ragnarok coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Ragnarok has a market capitalization of $8,934.57 and $3.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00046197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00164295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00099056 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,634.22 or 1.00624921 BTC.

Ragnarok Coin Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io . Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

