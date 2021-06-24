Ragnarok Tops One Day Volume of $3.00 (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Ragnarok coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ragnarok has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ragnarok has a market capitalization of $8,934.57 and approximately $3.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00046197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00164295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00099056 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,634.22 or 1.00624921 BTC.

About Ragnarok

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

