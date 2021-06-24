RAI Finance (RAI) Price Hits $0.82 on Exchanges

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Over the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One RAI Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00002331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RAI Finance has a market cap of $37.57 million and $6.81 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00046482 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00099671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00162344 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003041 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,112.96 or 0.99854244 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,843,265 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

