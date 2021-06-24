Raiden Network Token (RDN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.62 Million

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $14.62 million and approximately $511,005.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000824 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,030,151 coins. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Raiden Network Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

