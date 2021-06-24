Raise (RAISE) Price Reaches $0.0072 on Top Exchanges

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. During the last seven days, Raise has traded up 129.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Raise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Raise has a total market capitalization of $107,027.85 and $148,049.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00054693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00020941 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $208.00 or 0.00602027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000294 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00039618 BTC.

Raise (CRYPTO:RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

