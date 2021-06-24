Rally (RLY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.33 Million

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Rally coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001372 BTC on popular exchanges. Rally has a market cap of $77.63 million and approximately $5.33 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded down 28.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00046726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00101515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.76 or 0.00162981 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,901.70 or 1.00223467 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 162,473,179 coins. Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

