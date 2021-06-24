Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.35.

RL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Cowen raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

In other news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,904,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,003 shares of company stock worth $2,528,962. Corporate insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 817.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth about $99,000. 60.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $119.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.93. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $142.06. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

