Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 47.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 114,767 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Rambus worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMBS stock opened at $23.08 on Thursday. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $23.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -69.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a current ratio of 9.01.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.01 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $37,541.91. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Rambus in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

