Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) versus nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Financial Contrast

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) and nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Rambus and nLIGHT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rambus 0 1 4 0 2.80 nLIGHT 0 2 5 0 2.71

Rambus presently has a consensus target price of $22.33, suggesting a potential downside of 3.24%. nLIGHT has a consensus target price of $42.80, suggesting a potential upside of 32.80%. Given nLIGHT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe nLIGHT is more favorable than Rambus.

Profitability

This table compares Rambus and nLIGHT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rambus -15.35% 3.87% 2.84% nLIGHT -8.14% -7.07% -5.51%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rambus and nLIGHT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rambus $242.75 million 10.70 -$40.47 million $1.03 22.41 nLIGHT $222.79 million 6.19 -$20.93 million ($0.48) -67.15

nLIGHT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rambus. nLIGHT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rambus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Rambus has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, nLIGHT has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.0% of Rambus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of nLIGHT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Rambus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of nLIGHT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

nLIGHT beats Rambus on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc. provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products. It also provides technology licenses to support the implementation and adoption of technology in their products or services; and a range of services, which include know-how and technology transfer, product design and development, system integration, and other services. The company markets its products and services through its direct sales force and distributors. Rambus Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components. The company also provides fiber amplifiers and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications. It sells its products through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia, Europe, and South America. The company was formerly known as nLight Photonics Corporation and changed its name to nLIGHT, Inc. in January 2016. nLIGHT, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

