RAMP (RAMP) Price Reaches $0.16

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. RAMP has a market cap of $59.26 million and $5.83 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAMP coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000463 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, RAMP has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00055894 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00020664 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.62 or 0.00615570 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00040382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000288 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP (CRYPTO:RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,040,306 coins. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

