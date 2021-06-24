Rari Governance Token (RGT) Reaches Market Cap of $42.53 Million

Rari Governance Token (CURRENCY:RGT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Rari Governance Token coin can now be purchased for about $4.87 or 0.00013942 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Rari Governance Token has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. Rari Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $42.53 million and $1.40 million worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00055239 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00020495 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $215.99 or 0.00618471 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00040246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000290 BTC.

About Rari Governance Token

Rari Governance Token is a coin. Rari Governance Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,782 coins. Rari Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @RetailGlobalNow and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rari Governance Token is rari.capital . Rari Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@raricapital

According to CryptoCompare, “Rari Capital was founded upon a principle whereby yield could be generated without speculation, and instead: utilization. Rari Capital is managed by the RGT token, which manages governance over all of the Rari Protocol, a DeFi robo-advisor for maximizing yield.‍The Rari Protocol is pursuing a DeFi Manifest Destiny of sorts. Yield aggregation is just the start…tranches, fuse, governance and a hell of a lot more are coming soon–we are working to build Finance 2.0. “

Rari Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rari Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rari Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rari Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

