Rarible (RARI) Price Tops $8.45 on Top Exchanges

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. In the last seven days, Rarible has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One Rarible coin can now be bought for about $8.45 or 0.00024199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rarible has a market cap of $35.07 million and approximately $6.88 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00055239 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00020495 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.99 or 0.00618471 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00040246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Rarible Profile

RARI is a coin. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,149,487 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Buying and Selling Rarible

