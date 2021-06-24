Ravencoin Trading Down 18.6% Over Last Week (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0565 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $512.63 million and $34.48 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded down 18.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002833 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001948 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00046721 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00055126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00020883 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 9,065,200,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

