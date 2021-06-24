Raymond James Analysts Give Payfare (TSE:PAY) a C$9.00 Price Target

Payfare (TSE:PAY) has been assigned a C$9.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of PAY traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 47,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,580. Payfare has a fifty-two week low of C$4.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$407.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Payfare Company Profile

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payment and mobile banking solutions to gig economy workers. The company offers PayFare, a platform solution for worker pay. It serves investors and financial institutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

