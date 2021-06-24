Raymond James Boosts Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $915.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $856.00 to $915.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Equinix from $932.00 to $907.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $860.74.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $803.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $747.09. Equinix has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $839.77. The stock has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a PE ratio of 175.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total transaction of $142,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,261 shares in the company, valued at $125,975,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Equinix during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

